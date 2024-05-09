Elderly man dead after Osage County crash involving semi

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A 72-year-old man is Skiatook is dead following a crash Wednesday in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash, a Chevrolet pickup truck and a semi-truck.

It happened around 11:18 a.m. on Wednesday on Oklahoma Highway 20 and County Road 2535, about 7 miles east of Hominy, according to OHP.

OHP said the driver of the pickup truck, 72-year-old Harvey Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was treated and released on scene.

OHP is still investigating what happened and what caused the crash.