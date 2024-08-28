GREEN COUNTRY, Okla. — Voters in Green Country voted on some big elections on Tuesday.

The GOP runoff for the State House seat in Broken Arrow and Wagoner County, District 98, went to Gabe Woolley who beat incumbent Dean Davis by 28 votes. Woolley will face a Democrat in November.

In House District 33, State Sen. Nathan Dahm in Broken Arrow is term-limited. The GOP runoff went to Broken Arrow Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie who beat Shelley Gwartney. Gillespie will move on to the November general election.

In the GOP runoff for the State Senate seat in District 3, which includes Wagoner, Cherokee and Mayes Counties, challenger Julie McIntosh won the race with more than 60% of the vote beating Sen. Blake Cowboy Stephens. McIntosh will face an Independent candidate in the November general election.

it was an incredibly close race for Wagoner County sheriff. Results showed Sheriff Chris Elliot beating Tyler Cooper by just 35 votes to hold onto his position as sheriff. These races show you that truly every vote counts.

There was also a runoff race for District 2 Tulsa County commissioner, which is the seat vacated by Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Karen Keith.

On the Republican side, former Jenks Mayor Lonnie Sims won with 55% of the vote against Melissa Myers with 45%. Sims will face off in November against the winner of the Democratic primary runoff. In that race, Sarah Gray with 59% of the vote beat Maria Barnes who got 41% of the vote.

In the race for Pawnee County sheriff, current Sheriff Darrin Varnell lost the race by 38 votes to challenger Shawn Price.

For a full look at other election results across Green Country, click here.