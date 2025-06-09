Elections to be held across Oklahoma on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA — Counties across Oklahoma are holding elections on Tuesday for a variety of legislative positions and propositions.

Voters in Tulsa County’s special election for state representatives will vote in runoffs for Districts 71 and 74.

In District 71, which represents the Riverside area of Tulsa, voters will choose between Republican Beverly Atteberry and Democrat Amanda Clinton. Voters in District 74, which represents Owasso and parts of Tulsa, will choose between Republican Kevin Wayne Norwood and Democrat Amy Hosain.

In the City of Pawnee, voters will election councilmembers across three wards, and a city clerk.

You can find a compete list of June elections across Oklahoma by clicking here. To find where to vote, visit the OK Voter Portal by clicking here.