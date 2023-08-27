Electric vehicles get the headlines, but hybrids quietly continue to wrack up the sales

The Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid is displayed during the press preview for the world automotive media North American International Auto Show at the Cobo Center January 12, 2010 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bryan Mitchell/Getty Images)

TULSA — A glance at vehicle sales figures from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics shows that despite little fanfare compared to their fully-electric cousins, hybrid vehicles continue to move off of sales floors in record numbers.

Brian Moody is a car buying expert with Kelley Blue Book.

He tells KRMG that EVs are a great option for people who have a home, and a garage, where they can charge their vehicle each night.

But not everyone has that option, and even for those who do, a long road trip might give them pause during the planning stages.

“I don’t think ‘range anxiety’ is the proper term. I think ‘time anxiety’ is the proper term,” Moody said. “If you’re going on a road trip and you’re going someplace five hours away, and you need to stop twice to charge up, well, you can do that. It’s gonna happen, it’s very rare that that will be impossible for you to do. But how much time will that add to your trip, and are you okay with that? and do you have small kids with you?”

That’s one reason he sees the new plug-in hybrids as a good alternative for consumers who want the best of both worlds.

Unlike traditional hybrids, plug-in hybrids can run on electricity only, albeit with limited range, generally around 25-35 miles.

“You’re going to be using your plug-in hybrid essentially like an electric car,” Moody told KRMG. “Back-and-forth, go all those places on electricity alone, then you plug it in when you get home. Now, when you take a longer trip, you just keep driving. And the gas engine will kick in, and then you’ll gas it up when you need to and it will be as convenient as it always has been. But plug-in hybrids typically get the equivalent of 80, 90, or 100 miles per gallon. That’s quite significant.”

Hybrids hold their value well, and according to a recent study by Kelley Blue Book, consumers are twice as likely to consider buying a hybrid than an EV.



