Emergency sewer work will close downtown Tulsa street on Monday

The City of Tulsa says it will be doing an emergency sewer rehabilitation project on a downtown Tulsa street starting Monday, that could impact your drive.

It will be happening on two blocks of Boulder Avenue, between Cameron and Easton streets, in the Arts District.

The City says those two blocks of Boulder will be closed down completely, as they do an emergency repair on the sanitary sewers.

Luckily there’s not a lot of businesses on that stretch of roadway, but it could cause some heavier traffic on other streets.

Weather permitting, they hope to have it wrapped up in about two weeks.





