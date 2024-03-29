EMSA alerts patients following network hack

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) sent out a letter to patients starting on March 22 following a recent network hack.

On Feb. 13, EMSA identified suspicious activity in its network and immediately began shutting off select systems as a precaution.

EMSA also opened an investigation with the help of a third-party forensic firm and alerted law enforcement.

The investigation concluded that an unauthorized party gained access to EMSA’s network and between Feb.10-13, took files that contained information about certain EMSA patients.

The information varied but mostly included patients’ names, addresses, dates of birth, dates of service, the name of a primary care provider, and for some, social security numbers.

EMSA created a toll-free call center available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., to answer questions for those who may have been affected by the hack. Patients can call 866-495-7098.

EMSA is providing those whose social security numbers were affected with an offer to credit monitoring and identity protection support services.

The letter sent out to patients also reminds patients that it’s a good idea to review communications they get from their healthcare providers. If patients see charges for services they didn’t get, contact the issuing provider immediately.

EMSA has implemented additional safeguards to further protect and monitor its systems to help prevent another hack.

EMSA said they were unable to provide services to the community during the hack.

FOX23 spoke with Lanny Weaver on Friday who used EMSA services back in July, but has since moved to Mannford.

“It bothers me because then they can use my identity and all my information,” Weaver said.

He said he received a letter on Wednesday but isn’t sure how he could be a part of this leak because it had been almost a year since he last used its services.

“I got it, I read it and my personal information has changed like my address and my age,” Weaver said.

Since reading the letter, Weaver has reached out to EMSA to take his information out of their system. He said EMSA told him they needed to keep his name and health care provider in the system, but if he notices any medical charges to go to the web address they provided.

“Just got to watch the mail and check for other things on the internet in my name,” Weaver said.

For more information, click here.