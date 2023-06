EMSA Heat Alert will remain in effect through Monday

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday, EMSA announced its Heat Alert remains in effect through Monday.

EMSA medics have responded to multiple heat-related illnesses in its Tulsa service area.

“EMSA medics have responded to 12 suspected heat-related illness calls and transported five patients to the hospital with heat illness symptoms,” said an EMSA press release.

Tulsa area residents are reminded to take precautions when preparing to be outside for extended periods of time and should pre-hydrate 24 hours before outdoor activities and stay hydrated while outside.