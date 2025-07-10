EMSA issues second heat alert for 2025

TULSA, Okla. — EMSA has issued its second medical heat alert of 2025 for the Tulsa area.

EMSA says that medics responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in the service area on Tuesday. The patients were taken to local hospitals due to their symptoms.

EMSA has recommended the following heat precautions while outside:

Pre-hydration is crucial in preventing heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during prolonged exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors, and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running, daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related call volume decrease significantly.

Heat alerts are issued when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in 24 hours.