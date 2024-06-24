EMSA issues second Medical Heat Alert of 2024 for Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is dealing with high temperatures.

In a news release, EMSA announced it issued its second Medical Heat Alert of 2024 for the Tulsa area.

As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, EMSA responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa service area, transporting three patients to the hospital. Since Friday, EMSA said they’ve responded to eight heat-related illness calls and transported four patients to local hospitals.

EMSA listed some recommendations to heed during high temperatures:

Pre-Hydration: drink plenty of water and/or electrolytes.

If outdoors, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and hats and take shade breaks.

Refrain from alcohol and caffeine.

Stay near air-conditioned areas.

Use the buddy system when outdoors and check on your elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times.

EMSA said it issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in 24 hours. The heat alert will remain in effect until temperatures and calls significantly drop.