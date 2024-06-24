EMSA issues second Medical Heat Alert of 2024 for Tulsa area

Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) ambulance

Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) ambulance Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) ambulance (Russell Mills)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is dealing with high temperatures.

In a news release, EMSA announced it issued its second Medical Heat Alert of 2024 for the Tulsa area.

As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, EMSA responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa service area, transporting three patients to the hospital. Since Friday, EMSA said they’ve responded to eight heat-related illness calls and transported four patients to local hospitals.

EMSA listed some recommendations to heed during high temperatures:

  • Pre-Hydration: drink plenty of water and/or electrolytes.
  • If outdoors, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and hats and take shade breaks.
  • Refrain from alcohol and caffeine.
  • Stay near air-conditioned areas.
  • Use the buddy system when outdoors and check on your elderly neighbors.
  • Keep a cell phone on you at all times.

EMSA said it issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in 24 hours. The heat alert will remain in effect until temperatures and calls significantly drop.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!