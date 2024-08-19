EMSA says it’s been a busy year for heat-related calls

After a scorching hot weekend in the Tulsa area, it appears there will be a slight break from the extreme heat this week with forecast highs in the relatively mild range of the mid-to-upper 80′s.

EMSA today said that since last Thursday, when they issued a Medical Heat Alert, they’ve responded to 16 heat-related illness calls, with 8 of those requiring a hospital transport for more treatment.

EMSA also tallied up the heat calls for the entire year, and, so far, they’ve had 305 calls and 177 hospital transports.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when they have 5 or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

The current heat alert is the fourth time they’ve issued one in 2024.

