EMSA warns people about cold weather dangers

TULSA, Okla. — EMSA is warning people about the dangerously cold temperatures across Green Country.

“Bottom line is, if you don’t have to be out in the cold, don’t be out in the cold,” EMSA Chief Public Affairs Officer Adam Paluka said.

Subfreezing temperatures are settling in after snow and ice pummeled northeast Oklahoma. Paluka said long periods of exposure could be dangerous.

“If I had kids, I wouldn’t let them outside. It’s just too, cold,” Paluka said.

Particularly younger kids as Paluka said they may not know when something is going on with their body and they need to alert their parents.

People were still out braving the elements on Wednesday.

“It is cold. It’s definitely cold. I’ve got like three layers. Top and bottom,” Steven Reed said.

A couple of things EMSA said it’s worried about are frostbite and hypothermia.

“Sometimes we have patients experiencing both, so they have frostbitten digits and they’re also in the early stages of hypothermia. So that’s a double whammy,” Paluka said.

Paluka said what a lot of people don’t know is that sweat is moisture that can lead to hypothermia.

“If you have confusion that sets in, notice you have an altered mental state, if you start to get drowsy, those are all warning signs for hypothermia,” Paluka said.

Despite the bitter cold, some people bundled up to hit the hills and go sledding.

“It’s bitter cold, very bitter. I’ve dressed as much as a can. I’ve got about four to five layers, pocket warmers in my pockets, just everything I can,” Mitchell Phillips said.

While sneaking in a little fun, those we talked to say they’re also playing it safe.

“We said we’re going to stay out for a little bit just long enough until we got cold. Then were going to go home, bundle up, get under blankets and whatever else we need to do,” Reed said.