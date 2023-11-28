Endangered Missing Alert activated for 13-year-old last seen in Broken Arrow

By Ben Morgan

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they activated an Endangered Missing Alert for a 13-year-old last seen in Broken Arrow.

OHP said Gavin Garman was last seen in Broken Arrow at 7:45 a.m. wearing a black Hurley jacket, blue jeans, and gray and white Adidas.

The Broken Arrow Police Department said Garnan was last seen in a neighborhood near East Albany Street and North 9th Street.

Garman is 5′7″, weighs 140 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes, OHP said.

OHP says anyone who sees Garman should call 911.

