Events Park in Broken Arrow closing in May for amphitheater construction

People in Broken Arrow will have to give up Events Park for several months at least, while construction is happening on the upcoming Notes Live amphitheater.

Broken Arrow City officials say the park will be closed for safety reasons, starting on May 27th, until further notice.

City Manager Michael Spurgeon talked about it on the BA Breakdown on the KRMG Afternoon News with Skyler Cooper and says it will affect events for this summer.

“We’re actually going to close the park to events this summer and ask those that are interested to find another location within the community during construction, because we want to keep everybody safe,” Spurgeon said.

That include the popular Scotfest, which draws as many as 40,000 people to Events Park in mid-September.

The city says they’re actively working with Scotfest to find an alternate location for the festival.





©2024 Cox Media Group