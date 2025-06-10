‘Evil Dead in Concert’ coming to the Cain’s Ballroom in October

TULSA, Okla. — Black Ink Presents will be turning Sam Raimi’s cult classic film, ‘Evil Dead’ into a live-to-film production from. And it’s making a stop in Oklahoma just in time for Halloween.

The production will be on stage at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom on Sunday, October 19. The screening of the fil will be in a newly restored format and be brought to life on stage while an ensemble cast performs the entire muscial score from composer Joe LoDuca.

“The ultimate horror movie concert experience has arrived with a night of cinematic chaos, demonic energy, and killer sounds,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of “Evil Dead In Concert.” Kinsner, a fellow horror enthusiast and fan of the film franchise, adds “It’s not every day you get to watch someone chainsaw a demon while a live ensemble performs.”

Evil Dead follows five college students on vacation in an isolated cabin in the woods, where they unwittingly release absolute evil into the world and have to fight to survive. The 1981 film was was a breakout for actor Bruce Campbell, who portrayed Ash Williams who went on to star in several sequels and even a TV show ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’.

“I am so excited for audiences around the country to join us on an intense, aural descent into hell with this beautiful score and all its madness.” says LoDuca, who began his film career by composing the score for director Raimi.

The film is rated NC-17 for substantial graphic horror violence and gore.

For more information about Evil Dead In Concert including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit their website here. Presale for tickets begin June 11. Tickets officially go on sale June 13.