Excessive speed blamed for Osage Co crash

OHP

By Glenn Schroeder

A 65-year-old man was rushed to the hospital following a one vehicle accident early Wednesday morning in rural Osage County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Jimmy Pace of Sand Springs was driving northbound on County Road 1702 at a high rate of speed.

OHP reports Pace failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a culvert.

The truck rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side, according to officials.

Pace was taken to St John Medical Center in Tulsa in fair condition with a head injury.

The accident happened about 3 miles southeast of Hominy, Oklahoma.



Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!