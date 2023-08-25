Extreme heat keeping EMSA crews busy

The scorching heat is really taking a toll on a lot of us this summer, and EMSA has the numbers to back it up.

On Thursday EMSA paramedics responded to 6 heat-related illness calls, transporting 4 patients to the hospital.

Year-to-date EMSA crews have responded to more than 300 suspected heat-related calls in Tulsa, transporting 183 patients to local hospitals.

The current EMSA Medical Heat Alert is scheduled to expire Sunday, August 27.

EMSA issues medical heat alerts when paramedics respond to five more more calls in a 24 hour period.







