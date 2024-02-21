Family member shares messages sent by 16-year-old Owasso student day before death

TULSA, Okla. — A screenshot shows some of the final messages between an Owasso High School student, 16-year-old Nex Benedict, and a family member the day before Benedict’s death.

We confirmed with the family that Benedict went by the name Nex and used they/them pronouns.

Benedict died on Feb. 8 the day after they were involved in a fight at the high school.

Police said it’s not known at this time if Benedict’s death was because of the fight.

A family member gave FOX23 the screenshot and permission to share it. It shows messages they said Benedict sent to them on the night of the fight.

It shows Benedict messaged saying “I got jumped at school 3 on 1 had to go to the ER”.

After being asked if they’re OK, it shows Benedict replying that they were all good but with some scrapes and bruises. Benedict also said “If I’m dizzy or nauseous in the morning I might have a concussion”.

Benedict is then asked “Why did they jump you?”

Benedict’s reply said “They had been bullying me and my friends and I got tired of it so I poured some water on them and all 3 came after me” and goes on to say the “School did not report to the police”.

On Tuesday, Owasso Public Schools released a statement detailing their timeline of events.

It said on Feb. 7, Benedict was in a fight in a restroom at the Owasso High School west campus. OPS said the fight lasted “less than 2 minutes” and was “broken up by other students” and “a staff member”.

The statement said all students involved “walked” to the assistant principal and nurse’s office and that they recommended to “one parent that their student visit a medical facility”.

The district also said parents and guardians of students involved were “notified and informed of the option to file a police report”.

Owasso Police also released a statement that said Benedict did go to the hospital around 3:30 p.m. on the day of the fight and a school resource officer was called.

The statement also said “No report of the incident was made to the Owasso Police Department prior to the notification at the hospital” and that “It is not known at this time if the death is related to the incident at the school or not”.

FOX23 spoke with Anna Richardson, who’s the mom of an Owasso student. She said she’s planning a vigil for Benedict in Owasso at Redbud Festival Park on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

“I feel like we need to come together as a community in a very positive way to do something kind and show kindness as a first step instead of all of the anger and being outraged,” Richardson said.

The news of Benedict’s death is going viral on social media.

Bryan Paddack, co-founder of Rural Oklahoma Pride, told FOX23 Benedict’s death is having a huge impact across the state and they’re holding a vigil in Oklahoma City at Point A Gallery on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re going to light a candle in both memory and showing support not only for that person, but for that person’s family as well as all the other lives that have been affected,” Paddack said.

A GoFundMe to help Benedict’s family has raised nearly $35,000 and can be found by clicking here.



