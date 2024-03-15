FBI asks for public's help to locate fugitive wanted for sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country

Dale Ako

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation asks for the public’s help to locate a fugitive who was charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

A grand jury in the Northern District of Oklahoma charged 32-year-old Dale Ako with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country and abusive sexual contact of a minor in Indian Country in February 2023, according to the announcement from the FBI in Oklahoma City.

Ako’s trial was set for July 17, 2023. In June 2023, he violated the terms of his pretrial release and absconded.

Ako, 32, is an American Indian Male. He is 5′6 in height and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at (405) 290-7770.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online by visiting tips.fbi.gov.

