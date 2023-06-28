FBI searches for evidence from 2019 homicide in Broken Arrow

Federal Agents searched a wooded area near 121st and County Line Road in Broken Arrow Wednesday for evidence in a homicide case.

Broken Arrow Police said the search was connected to the Alex Ray Scott case, who was charged in the 2019 death of Robin Lee Skocdople.

According to federal agents, Scott admitted he killed Skocdople by hitting him in the head with a hammer, using a chainsaw to dismember him and spreading his remains in different parts of Broken Arrow.

As part of a plea deal, Scott agreed to tell police where he discarded the remains.

Agents said Scott was in jail in New York for a 2020 Manhattan murder when he confessed to killing Skocdople.