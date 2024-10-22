FBI seeking victims or witnesses in case against man arrested for impersonating federal agent

TULSA, Okla. — The FBI is seeking information from additional victims or witnesses in a case against a man who was arrested in Bixby last week for impersonating a federal agent.

The FBI said that on Wednesday, members of the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force served a search warrant in Bixby for a man named Michael Williams who had falsely identified himself as a federal agent.

Agents found multiple firearms, ballistic armor, and law enforcement paraphernalia.

Williams was arrested as a result of that search warrant.

His Jeep was equipped with red and blue lights and a siren as well, the FBI said.

Michael Williams' Jeep

Anyone who has interacted with Williams and wishes to provide information is asked to contact the FBI Tulsa office at (918) 664-3300.

To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.