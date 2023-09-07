FC Tulsa soccer team purchases Titan Sports Center

The Titan Sports and Performance Center in west Tulsa has been purchased by FC Tulsa.

The 190,000-square-foot facility will see an overhaul of amenity updates and additions for FC Tulsa’s first team, including a brand-new championship level grass field on which the squad will practice daily.

FC Tulsa will also launch additional adult and youth soccer programming at Titan as part of the acquisition, ensuring players of all ages have access to the game, from the learn-to-play and recreational level through the adult competitive level and social leagues.

In coming months, FC Tulsa will place an emphasis on improving the indoor and outdoor facilities at Titan, including the 11 outdoor fields, while also implementing quality programming for soccer, volleyball, basketball, pickleball, and more.



