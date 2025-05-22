Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Oklahoma immigration law

A federal judge is issuing a temporary restraining order on the enforcement of a controversial Oklahoma immigration law.

Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 4156 into law last year, making illegal immigration a state-level crime. The Biden administration sued the state of Oklahoma, saying the law violates the Commerce Clause of the Constitution, which gives the U.S. Congress the right to regulate immigration. In March, the Trump administration dropped the objection.

On Tuesday, a judge in the Western District of Oklahoma ruled that the law may not be enforced for 14 days while plaintiffs proceed with a legal challenge. The judge ruled that courts must look to the intent of congress and its immigration framework, not the enforcement priorities of an administration.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, one of defendants in the legal challenge, released a statement following the judge’s decision.

“In the name of federal law, the court is protecting admitted lawbreakers from federal and state consequences,” Drummond said. “This is perverse, contrary to the rule of law, and we will be evaluating all options for challenging the ruling.”