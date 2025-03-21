Federal REAL ID deadline set for May 2025

After 20 years of kicking the can down the road, the federal READ ID deadline is now coming up on May 7th, 2025.

REAL IDs will be required to fly on domestic flights without a passport or to enter certain federal buildings such as military bases or secure federal facilities.

The State of Oklahoma will still offer a Standard Driver License, but it will not meet the new federal security standards. With a standard license, you will not be able to board domestic flights (unless you have a passport) and you won’t be able to enter military bases, secure federal facilities or nuclear power plants.

Oklahoma has offered REAL IDs for a number of years and the state said it has already issued more than 2 million of them.

Your first 4-year REAL ID will cost $42.50 and renewals are $38.50. If you lost your REAL ID and need a replacement, it will cost $25.00.

8-year REAL IDs are offered at a higher price.