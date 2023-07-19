Feds approve Oklahoma’s request for assistance after June storms

KRMG Severe Storm Damage

By Skyler Cooper

The federal government has approved Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for disaster assistance for 19 counties related to the June wind storm and other severe weather.

FEMA public assistance will be available to municipalities, counties, tribes and rural electric cooperatives for debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs, and other storm-related costs.

The counties included in this declaration are Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, and Woodward.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said the storms resulted in more than $12.6 million in eligible damages and response costs in those 19 counties.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he’s grateful for more help.

“I want to thank the State for pursuing a federal declaration and for President Biden ultimately signing the disaster declaration today that will bring Tulsa much-needed federal assistance as our city continues to deal with the aftermath of the June 18 storm,” Bynum said.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!