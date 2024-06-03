FEMA assistance available for Oklahoma storm survivors in additional 5 counties

Claremore Tornado Damage A tornado caused extensive damage in Claremore, Oklahoma on May 25, 2024. (Russell Mills)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced five more counties have been added to the major disaster declaration for Oklahomans who sustained damage from the April 25 through May 9 severe storms.

Craig, Johnston, McClain, Nowata, and Ottawa Counties have been added.

Residents of these counties may be eligible for disaster assistance under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, the announcement said.

“Applicants may qualify for rental assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses, and other expenses related to storm damage,” the announcement said. “Survivors living in Carter, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Washington, and Washita counties may also be eligible for assistance. Additional counties may be added later.”

The following list of what FEMA assistance may include was provided in the announcement:

Serious Needs: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items, and fuel for transportation.

Displacement: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends, or other options while you look for a rental unit.

Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Personal Property: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers, and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

Child Care: Money to help you pay for increased or new child care expenses caused by the disaster.

Transportation: Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use.

Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

Group Flood Insurance Policy: If your home is in a Special Flood Hazard Area and you have flood damage caused by the disaster, FEMA may purchase a Group Flood Insurance Policy on your behalf that gives you three years of coverage.

Clean and Sanitize Assistance: Up to $300 to help you pay for minor damage caused by the disaster to prevent additional loss and health or safety concerns. This is available if you have property damage but are not eligible for Home Repair or Replacement Assistance because FEMA determines you can still live safely in your home.

To apply for FEMA assistance online, click HERE.

You can also download the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.

For in-person help, you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Locations and hours are listed online HERE.