Firefighters battle unoccupied house fire near 66th Street North and Peoria

TURLEY, Okla. — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Turley on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, FOX23 was on the scene near 66th Street North and Peoria where Turley Fire and Tulsa Fire were responding.

Authorities said the house was unoccupied and they suspect arson.