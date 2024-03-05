Firefighters investigate after local furniture outlet catches fire in east Tulsa

Tulsa Fire Department (Skyler Cooper)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters were on the scene of a business fire in east Tulsa Tuesday morning.

FOX23 is on the scene near Admiral and Sheridan, where a local furniture outlet, Walter’s Way Furniture Outlet, caught flames. The owners said they’re a nonprofit that works to help people experiencing homelessness and women coming out of incarceration.

They say everything is destroyed.

Firefighters with the Tulsa Fire Department told FOX23 they were called about the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say the cause of the fire is under investigation and all the furniture inside has smoke damage.

TFD says a power line to the building was disconnected for safety and no roads have been closed off.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

