Firefighters rescue construction workers on Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department rescued two construction workers after their boat sank on the Arkansas River Tuesday.

TFD said crews responded to the water rescue just before noon.

The construction workers entered the river in a small boat to place equipment for a railroad project when the current, flowing at 42,000 pounds-per-square-foot, overwhelmed them. The current separated the two men and swept them downstream.

TFD said both men were fortunately wearing life vests.

Firefighters launched a rapid response and were able to locate and safely bring the men to shore.

🚨🚨RIVER RESCUE – ARKANSAS RIVER🚨🚨 Yesterday just before noon, Tulsa Fire crews responded to a water rescue on the Arkansas River involving two construction workers whose boat sank while working on a railroad project. The workers had entered the river in a small John boat to place equipment when the powerful current—flowing at 42,000 lbs per square foot—overwhelmed their vessel. Fortunately, both men were wearing life vests. The current quickly separated them and swept them downstream. Car 641 (District 1 Chief), Station 4, and our Rescue Task Force launched a rapid response. Our team deployed swiftly and was able to locate and safely bring both men to shore. We obtained video of the rescue from our Drone as First Responder which is housed above the Gathering Place Boathouse and from our team on the shore. Thanks to the quick and professional actions of our responders, a potential tragedy was averted. As always, we urge extreme caution when working in or near the river—especially when water levels are high and currents are fast. Stay safe, Tulsa. #TulsaFire #RiverRescue #ArkansasRiver #TFDRescueTaskForce #TFDStation4 #TFDBoat4 #SafetyFirst #TulsaInnovationLabs #OSULaunchPad #OAIRE #GatheringPlaceTulsa Posted by Tulsa Fire Department on Wednesday, May 7, 2025

TFD obtained video of the rescue from their Drone as First Responder, which is located above the Gathering Place Boathouse.

TFD reminds citizens to use extreme caution when working on or near the river, especially when water levels are high and currents are fast.