Firefighters rescue people from snow covered tent

Several people in a homeless encampment had to be rescued by Tulsa firefighters during the winter storm.

Firefighters were called to the makeshift tent near the Arkansas River in west Tulsa after the people were unable to free themselves.

EMSA arrived and took them in to get medical treatment.

City outreach teams had previously visited the encampment, offering shelter and resources, but the individuals had declined assistance.

The Tulsa Fire Department continues to work alongside outreach teams to connect unsheltered individuals with available resources.