Fireworks permit no longer required in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — It may be a busy July 4th this year across Broken Arrow as city leaders have changed the permit requirement.

Broken Arrow residents are no longer required to obtain a permit, or pay a fee to the city to discharge fireworks within city limits.

The City Council made the move after feedback from Broken Arrow residents.

Councilors voted Monday to amend the Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance.

Permits went on sale in April, but were paused in May when the City Council began considering abolishing the permit requirement.

“I really don’t think it’s fair for every individual homeowner to have to pay a fee and ask permission from the government to do fireworks,” said Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie.

Fireworks are only legal on July3rd and 4th from 3pm to 11pm.