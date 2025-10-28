First international commercial flight from Tulsa International Airport to land in Cancun

For the second time this week, Tulsa International Airport announced new non-stop flight destinations.

On Tuesday, airport officials announced flights from Tulsa to Cancun, Mexico and to Minneapolis–Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The seasonal flights will be offered by Sun Country Airlines , a low-cost carrier based in Minneapolis. We checked out the pricing and a round trip flight to Cancun will cost you about $350 per person. A round trip flight to Minneapolis will run you about $175.

The Cancun flight is a big deal for Tulsa International Airport, as it marks the first-ever commercial international flight from that airport.

You can book a flight now, but they don’t actually take off until May of next year, around the same time the new International Customs Facility is set to open.