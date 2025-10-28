First international commercial flight from Tulsa International Airport to land in Cancun

Sun Country Airlines (Sun Country Airlines)
By Skyler Cooper

For the second time this week, Tulsa International Airport announced new non-stop flight destinations.

On Tuesday, airport officials announced flights from Tulsa to Cancun, Mexico and to Minneapolis–Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The seasonal flights will be offered by Sun Country Airlines, a low-cost carrier based in Minneapolis. We checked out the pricing and a round trip flight to Cancun will cost you about $350 per person. A round trip flight to Minneapolis will run you about $175.

The Cancun flight is a big deal for Tulsa International Airport, as it marks the first-ever commercial international flight from that airport.

You can book a flight now, but they don’t actually take off until May of next year, around the same time the new International Customs Facility is set to open.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!