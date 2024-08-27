First possible black Tulsa mayor holds watch party

Mayoral candidate watch party

By Crystal Kelly

Tulsa — Supporters for mayoral candidate Monroe Nichols gathered at Fulton Street Books & Coffee on Greenwood Tuesday night as the last voters filed into the polls to cast their vote for Tulsa’s next mayor.

Nichols is vying for the position of mayor against several candidates including frontrunners Karen Keith and Brent VanNorman.

Nichols has served as the Oklahoma House Representative for District 72 since 2016 and ran unopposed in the 2022 election.

Nichols was the first African-American to represent the district, and if elected, Nichols would be the first black mayor in Tulsa history.

Nichols has been endorsed by the Tulsa World and The Black Wallstreet Times.

He has also picked up endorsements from former Oklahoma Governors Brad Henry, David Walters and former Tulsa mayor Kathy Taylor.

