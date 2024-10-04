Floating dock added to Arkansas River’s east bank for access to Zink Lake

For those who want to go kayaking or canoeing on the new Zink Lake, you can now launch your watercraft from the east bank of the Arkansas River.

Installation of a new floating dock near 17th and Riverside is now complete. City officials said the new floating dock is ADA compliant and will offer kayak rentals every day from 10 a.m. until sunset.

River Parks Authority posted a video explaining the new feature.

The City of Tulsa said the dock was designed by BoardSafe, a company known for creating docks with what’s called an adaptive kayak launch.

The adaptive kayak launch features:

A gangway that offers adaptive paddlers a way of moving to land from the launch areas that meets ADA slope requirements and features;

A parallel kayak chute large enough to accommodate kayaks with outriggers, a device that attaches to the side of a kayak to increase its stability and reduce the likelihood of tipping over;

An aluminum-welded floating dock offering sufficient space to maneuver a wheelchair and allow room for additional wheelchairs to be left on the deck;

A tiered boarding bench that allows the user to board from their wheelchair and includes a roll cage that surrounds the bench.

The City of Tulsa shared a video showing the new dock in action, click here to watch.











