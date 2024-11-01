Flooding is a major concern this weekend

TULSA — We just lifted the burn ban in Tulsa County on Thursday, and by this weekend, we’re looking at the possibility of flooding from one end of Oklahoma to the other.

Meteorologist Michael Bowlan at the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa said they’re expecting a lot of rain.

“Four to six inches really across the whole state it looks like,” said Bowlan. “It looks like there will be some locally higher amounts than that. Some places could have some localized measurements of ten inches, or maybe even more than that.”

The good news is river and lake levels are fairly low, so we shouldn’t see too much areal flooding.

However, flash flooding is definitely a concern.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in effect from Saturday afternoon to Monday afternoon for Tulsa and surrounding counties.

There’s also a possibility of severe thunderstorms over the weekend, so make sure you stay weather aware and check in with KRMG for the latest information on the weather.