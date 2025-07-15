Food On The Move announces new CEO

Food On The Move announced new leadership as Tulsa businesswoman Tina Parkhill has been named as the new chief executive officer of the local nonprofit.

FOTM says Parkhill has been rooted in the Tulsa community for 30 years and was a member of the the Tulsa Regional Chamber Executive Committee and a leader for several local nonprofits.

Parkhill has served as a sponsor and volunteer at Food On The Move prior to her new position.

“Everyone deserves access to fresh, healthy food. I’m thrilled to join this passionate team of innovators focused on helping the Tulsa community thrive,” says Parkhill. “I’m ready to get to work.”

Last month, FOTM served 900 families who are fighting food insecurity and distributed over 48,000 pounds of fresh produce to the Tulsa community.

“Tina’s energy and passion are a perfect fit for Food On The Move. Our organization is rooted in innovation and collaboration – both of which she excels at. I’m excited for the new ideas that will grow under her leadership,” FOTM Founder Taylor Hanson says.

