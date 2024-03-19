Former Mannford school resource officer accused of rape pleads not guilty

TULSA, Okla. — A former Mannford school resource officer accused of rape and providing alcohol to a minor was in court Tuesday morning.

James Matthew Waltman, 42, pleaded not guilty. The judge entered the plea on his behalf.

Waltman was arrested in early March for first-degree rape and providing alcohol to a minor among other charges.

According to a court affidavit, Waltman began messaging a student at Mannford Public Schools, where he worked as a school resource officer. Waltman asked the student to come to his house, to which the student agreed.

It’s there where Waltman is accused of giving the student alcohol and assaulting him.

Waltman was terminated from his position as a school resource officer following a school board meeting on Monday.

FOX23 has reached out to Mannford Police for an update on Waltman’s employment status with the department.

Waltman’s next court date is May 1st, 2024.