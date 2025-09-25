Former Mannford school resource officer pleads guilty to charges, sentencing set for October 21

UPDATE (9/25/2025) TULSA, Okla. — A former Mannford school resource officer accused of rape has pleaded guilty to all of his charges.

On Tuesday, James Waltman was in court and pled guilty to all eight charges which also included sodomy, indecent exposure, and furnishing alcohol to a person under 21.

The court accepted the plea and a sentencing hearing is set for October 21 at 1:30 p.m.

UPDATE (2/7/2025) TULSA, Okla. — A former Mannford school resource officer accused of rape and providing alcohol to a minor is facing four new additional charges.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed four additional charges against James Waltman, including sodomy and indecent exposure.

Waltman is scheduled to appear in court for these charges in March.

UPDATE (3/19/2024) SAPULPA, Okla. — A former Mannford school resource officer accused of rape and providing alcohol to a minor was in court Tuesday morning.

James Matthew Waltman, 42, pleaded not guilty. The judge entered the plea on his behalf.

Waltman was arrested in early March for first-degree rape and providing alcohol to a minor among other charges.

According to a court affidavit, Waltman began messaging a student at Mannford Public Schools, where he worked as a school resource officer. Waltman asked the student to come to his house, to which the student agreed.

It’s there where Waltman is accused of giving the student alcohol and assaulting him.

Waltman was terminated from his position as a school resource officer following a school board meeting on Monday.

Waltman’s next court date is May 1st, 2024.