Former Miami teacher charged with sexual misconduct involving students

MIAMI, Okla. — A former Miami Public Schools teacher has been charged following alleged sexual misconduct involving students.

Kanyen Derris Cole, 28, is charged with three counts of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual battery.

According to court documents, Cole was employed as a coach and teacher at Miami Public Schools from August 2022 until May 2023. He’s alleged to have abused at least three victims while he worked there.

An affidavit says Cole used multiple social media platforms including Snapchat and Twitter to sexually harass victims, making inappropriate comments and asking for sexual photos. He is accused of sexually abusing one victim who was 17 at the time.

Further investigation revealed Cole was asked to resign from Sand Springs Public Schools for similar issues. According to Sand Springs Police, Cole was reported multiple times and investigated for his contact with female students.

Police also learned of similar allegations against Cole at Salina Public Schools, where he started working after Miami.

When Cole was interviewed, he admitted to talking to Miami students online but said it was about ‘mental health issues.’ He denied that the conversations were inappropriate, and even said he was ‘hit on’ by students.

Cole faces four felony counts. FOX23 has reached out to the involved parties for comment.

Sand Spring Public Schools officials provided the following statement:

“Kanyen Cole worked in the district from August 2018 to May 2022. Because this is a legal investigation and personnel issue, we cannot provide more details at this time.

There is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of our students. Each district employee undergoes a comprehensive background check when they are hired. In the event of any misconduct allegation against an employee, school leaders immediately secure the safety of students and a thorough investigation is conducted. The district reports to the Sand Springs Police Department, Department of Human Services, and the State Department of Education any employee misconduct found during the investigation. The district has and will always comply with requests from authorities regarding any issues.”

FOX23 reached out to Salina Public Schools, where officials confirmed Cole started working there in August 2023, but said his contract was terminated a few weeks later. They had no comment on the investigation.

FOX23 is still waiting on a response from Miami Public Schools.