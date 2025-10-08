Former OK Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat files lawsuit over son’s 2024 crash

OKLAHOMA — Former Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat filed a lawsuit over a 2024 crash his 16-year-old son was involved in, claiming he did not receive timely assistance.

The crash took place on Interstate 40 near Garth Brooks Boulevard on the morning of January 5, 2024. The lawsuit says Mason Treat sustained multiple fractured ribs, swelling of the brain, lung damage, nerve damage and more.

During a “prolonged roadside stop,” a truck pulling a trailer hit Mason’s vehicle at a high rate of speed, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit claims troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol delayed helping Mason for around 10 minutes, causing or exacerbating his injuries.

Multiple entities are named in the lawsuit including the State of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Board of Canadian County Commissioners, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck and Steel and Supply Company Inc., the trucking company.

The lawsuit also claims Steel and Supply trucking was negligent in the hiring and training of the truck driver.

Treat is asking for the court to award damages, including punitive, in excess of $75,000.