Former Oklahoma Congressman Wes Watkins passes away

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Former Congressman Wes Watkins passed away on Wednesday. He was 86 years old.

Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen shared a statement on social media expressing his condolences to Watkins’ family:

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family of former Congressman Wes Watkins after learning of his passing. May the peace that only God can provide be with his wife, Lou, and their entire family. I had the honor of getting to first interact with Congressman Watkins when I was a young man.

“My very first trip to Washington, D.C., included a meeting with Congressman Watkins, captured in a black and white picture I now prize. He was known as a man of faith and a friendly and charismatic leader, and I knew him initially as a former State FFA President (exactly 40 years ahead of me). Growing up not far from his hometown in southeast Oklahoma, I witnessed firsthand how he was a friend to so many. Congressman Watkins made a way for his family in the free market, served in the Oklahoma State Senate, and later in Congress. He was a loyal and true fan of all things Oklahoma State University. We mourn with his family the passing of a good man.”

Watkins had a long career in government, having been first elected to public office in 1974, winning a seat in the Oklahoma State Senate. He was later elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and served four years on the Banking and Finance Committee and on the Science and Technology Committee, amongst others.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford said he and his wife, Cindy, “are exceptionally grieved to hear about the loss of Wes Watkins. Oklahoma lost a giant today. Wes was a great leader, congressman, and Oklahoman. Wes loved Jesus and people from all backgrounds and places. We are praying for the love of his life, Lou, and his entire family as they mourn his loss.”

Watkins was a huge supporter of education, specifically technology education. He helped fund the CareerTech Learning Network, which offers online training and education resources.

In honor of Watkins’ support of CareerTech, the Wes Watkins Technology Center in Wetumka has his name.

Watkins is also remembered for supporting the Francis Tuttle Endowed Chair at Oklahoma State University (OSU).

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert released a statement, which reads:

“I am sorry to hear of today’s passing of former Congressman Wes Watkins. Being an FFA state officer changed the trajectory of my life, and I know FFA had a similar impact on Congressman Watkins. I remember speaking with him on the day of my graduation from Oklahoma State University and he shared how important ag teachers were in his run for Congress. He had a heart for students and spent his life making Oklahoma better and we are grateful for his service - his legacy will live on long beyond his life while he was with us. My heart goes out to Lou and his family during this difficult time and we honor him today for all he accomplished for the state of Oklahoma, the countless Oklahomans he inspired and a life well-lived. Oklahoma is better thanks to his contributions.”

Watkins’ career didn’t end at government and politics. He served as the president of the Congressional Rural Caucus and the House Prayer Breakfast Group. He was influential in the founding of the Congressional Trade Caucus as well.

Watkins received the Henry G. Bennett Distinguished Service Award from his alma mater, OSU, in 1989.

Interim OSU President Jim Hess gave the following statement regarding Watkins’ passing:

“The Cowboy family lost a leader and friend today with the passing of Wes Watkins. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time. He left an indelible mark on this university, his alma mater, through his generosity and vision for economic prosperity for Oklahoma businesses and students.

“A lifelong advocate for education, economic development and international trade, Wes dedicated his career to creating opportunities for Oklahomans and ensuring the state had a strong presence on the global stage. From his time as a U.S. congressman to his instrumental role in establishing Wes Watkins Center for International Trade Development in 1990, his vision was always focused on the future — one where Oklahoma businesses and students could thrive in an interconnected world.

“Beyond his work in economic development, Wes championed agriculture and rural communities, ensuring southeastern Oklahoma and its farmers had the resources needed to adapt and succeed. The Wes Watkins Agricultural Research and Extension Center continues to provide vital research in alternative cropping systems, benefiting Oklahoma’s agricultural industry for generations to come.

“His legacy will forever shape OSU and the state he loved. The Cowboy family will always remember Wes Watkins as a visionary leader and a true champion for Oklahoma.”



