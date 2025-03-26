Former President Bill Clinton to speak at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of the OKC Bombing

Raymond Washburn worked on the fourth floor of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building when it was bombed in 1995.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of when a bomb went off in front of the Alfred P. Murray Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City. On April 19th of this year, the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum will hold a Remembrance Ceremony on the Outdoor Symbolic Memorial at the museum.

Former President Bill Clinton was president during the bombing on April 19, 1995, and has returned to Oklahoma several times to honor the 168 people who lost their lives in the bombing, and those that served in the aftermath. Clinton will be at the ceremony on April 19th, and serve as keynote speaker.

Following the ceremony, the museum will be open free of charge for the rest of the day.