Former pro hockey player Andre Champagne dies in Tulsa car crash Wednesday afternoon

Former pro hockey player Andre Champagne, middle, died in a car crash Wednesday near 71st and Yale. Champagne is pictured with a team he coached in the past.

Former professional hockey player Andre Champagne was killed yesterday in a two-vehicle crash in south Tulsa.

Champagne, 81, who was born in Canada, played for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1962-63 season. The left-winger only played in two professional games in his career and spent the majority of his time on the ice with minor league teams.

He had two stints with the Tulsa Oilers from 1964-1967, and ended his career in 1970 with the Rochester Americans. Champagne started his hockey career in 1959 with the St. Michael Majors.

Tom Zumwalt, a former amateur hockey player, spent time with Champagne who “coached” a 50-and-over weekly pick up game.

“I had formed a league team (called the) Flashbacks, (and) he was our designated “coach,” Zumwalt said. “I recently formed an over 50 pickup game, weekly, for the past four years where he came and hung out and coached. (He) told great locker room stories, of course. He played with the greatest NHL players of the golden age of the 70s.”

On Wednesday, Champagne died after a two-vehicle crash near 71st and Yale. Tulsa police say a truck was driving northbound on Yale and attempted to turn left.

The driver of the truck failed to yield and was struck by Champagne’s car traveling southbound. Champagne had the right of way with a green light. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital but was treated and released. The crash is still under investigation.