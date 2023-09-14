Former State Rep. Josh Cockroft appointed as Oklahoma Secretary of State

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Josh Cockroft has been appointed as Oklahoma Secretary of State and Chief Policy Advisor.

“Josh is a dedicated and widely respected public servant who has served Oklahomans with integrity for over a decade,” said Stitt. “His legislative expertise and commitment to our Top Ten agenda make him the perfect fit to be the next secretary of state and I’m proud to have him on my team.”

Cockroft currently serves as Stitt’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Advisor. From 2010 to 2018, Cockroft represented Pottawatomie and Cleveland Counties in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Cockroft also spent three years as the senior director of government affairs for the Oklahoma Association of Realtors.

“It’s an honor to be named secretary of state and chief policy advisor to Governor Stitt,” said Cockroft. “I look forward to further strengthening relationships with my colleagues in the Legislature and I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue serving my fellow Oklahomans in the Stitt administration as we strive to make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

In his new role, Cockroft will carry out the duties of Secretary of State, lead the Governor’s policy operation, including the development and monitoring of legislation and regulation, and will advise the Governor on all executive acts.

Stitt also thanked Secretary of State Brian Bingman for his service.

“Secretary Bingman has been an incredible asset to the state, my administration, and Oklahomans for over three years,” said Stitt. “I’m appreciative of his unwavering service and I wish him the best in his next chapter.”

“It has been an honor to serve in Governor Stitt’s administration,” said Bingman. “I am proud of the work we accomplished over the last three years, and I know he will continue to accomplish great things for the people of Oklahoma.”