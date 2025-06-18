Former TU athletic director Rick Dickson named as interim University of Tulsa President

UPDATE (6/18/2025) TULSA, Okla. — Rick Dickson, the former TU athletic director, will serve as the interim president of the University of Tulsa according to an email sent out to alumni.

“Rick’s dedication to the university is unwavering,” said Marcia MacLeod, chair of The University of Tulsa Board of Trustees. “In times of transition, strong and steady governance is vital, and it’s a hallmark of Rick’s leadership throughout his career. We know his collaborative approach as president will support the broader leadership team that is in place and is an approach that will be welcomed and successful at UTulsa.”

Dickson served as the university’s vice president and the athletic director twice for four years in the early 1990s and from 2020 - 2024. He was also the athletic director at Washington State University from 1994 - 2000 and Tulane University from 2000 - 2015.

“I was raised in Tulsa and developed by UTulsa, where I started my career and grew my family. I am living proof that The University of Tulsa prepares students to achieve their dreams,” said Dickson. “Our student-centered, research-focused mission is more important than ever, and I’m thrilled to join the leadership team that is propelling this university forward.”

Dickson also serves on the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Advisory Board, Tulsa Regional Tourism Board of Directors, USTA Collegiate Tennis Committee and Team Gleason Board of Directors, an organization to improve life for people living with ALS.

(5/6/2025) Tulsa, Okla - University of Tulsa President, Brad Carson, is resigning his position with the university. He has served as the 21st president of TU for nearly 4 years.

In a post on X, Carson said that he is stepping down to take on the role of “President and Chief Executive Officer of Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI) and the Center for Responsible Innovation (CRI), two organizations based in Washington D.C., that are dedicated to promoting reasonable policy-making on artificial intelligence.”

