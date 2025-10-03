Former Tulsa County detention officer charged with rape of 15-year-old girl

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa County detention officer was arrested and charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

On August 30, Tulsa Police said they started an investigation into the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The victim reported that the suspect, identified as Glenn Fiifi Coussey Garbrah, offered her money in exchange for nude photos on Snapchat.

The victim told police that Garbrah picked her up on July 31 and sexually assaulted her in his vehicle. Garbrah later offered her more money in exchange for her not reporting him to the authorities, according to the victim.

Through the investigation, TPD said it was revealed that Garbrah was reportedly using multiple Snapchat accounts and exchanging several sexually explicit photos and videos with different users.

Police said Garbrah used the platform to send and receive sexual photographs of at least three other minors between the ages of 15 and 16.

TPD said Garbrah worked as a detention officer at the Tulsa County jail at the time of the incidents. Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said Garbrah was hired as a detention officer in September 2024 and was fired on Monday for violations of TCSO department policy rules and regulations.

He was charged on Thursday with first degree rape and possession of child sex abuse material. Garbrah was later arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Police are still investigating and ask for anyone with more information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 918-596-9168.