Former Tulsa mayor Robert LaFortune dies

Current Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum confirms on Facebook that his grandfather, and Former Tulsa Mayor Robert Lafortune, has passed away.

Mayor Bynum says, “Last night as the sun set over the city he loved, my grandad passed from this world surrounded by his family. I can’t remember a time in my life when he wasn’t my hero.”

He goes on to say, “Thank you for giving me the chance to hold his hand and tell him how much he meant to me.”

LaFortune was born here in Tulsa in 1927 and served as mayor from 1970 to 1978.

Prior to that, he also served as Tulsa’s commissioner of streets and public property for several years.

His nephew, Bill LaFortune also served as mayor of Tulsa.

His grandson, G.T. Bynum is our city’s current mayor.

LaFortune Park was named in Robert’s honor in 1960.

No word yet from the family on services.












