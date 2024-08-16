Fourth round of excavations ends at Oaklawn Cemetery

The fourth round of excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery wrapped up Friday.

The search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre moved forward with 11 more exhumations, officials announced during a news conference.

State Archaeologist Dr. Kary Stackelbeck of those 11, three were confirmed to be gunshot victims. She said two were shot with at least two different types of weapons and one had evidence of burning.

This round of work began on July 22nd, but since the beginning of the investigation in 2020, Dr. Stackelbeck said they’d documented 190 graves. Just five of those graves were marked, she added.

Stackelbeck said 47 exhumations were completed since the very beginning of this work.

To date, only one confirmed victim of the Tulsa Race Massacre has been identified.