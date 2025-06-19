Fox News Host Jimmy Failla visits Tulsa for KRMG event

Fox News host Jimmy Failla, Dannyboy O'Conner, and KRMG were at the Outsiders House and We Street Ice Center Thursday, June 18, 2025.

Fox News Host Jimmy Failla came to Tulsa for the Fox Across America “Stay Golden Edition” held at both the Outsiders House Museum and Puck’s Sports Bar and Grill at WeStreet Ice Center Wednesday, June 18. The event was split into two locations, starting at the Outsiders House in the afternoon and WeStreet in the evening.

KRMG’s Skyler Cooper was live during the evening broadcast, interviewing Failla, Dannyboy O’Connor, and Outsiders House executive director Ashley Beck.

Failla was joined by O’Connor at the Outsiders House, and they recorded a segment of Fox Across America with a special studio audience. They discussed the Outsiders movie as well as today’s current political events.

“We had a unique opportunity to bring Jimmy Failla back to Tulsa, and we took it,” said Levi May, KRMG’s director of branding and programming. “From the nationwide broadcast at the Outsiders Museum with Dannyboy O’Connor to a large meet and greet with listeners, we cannot wait until Jimmy comes back again.”

To celebrate KRMG’s 75th Anniversary, Failla, O’Connor and KRMG’s Dan Potter, held a Q&A session at WeStreet before a meet and greet. Around 200 listeners were on hand at the ice center for the two-hour event.

Tulsa actor Robert Peters was also at the event. Peters has been in movies like Ocean’s 11, Lincoln, Catch Me if You Can, and In the Line of Fire.

Failla, a former New York City Cab Driver, told stores from his past in a conversational style with a rapid-fire stand-up comic sense of humor while relating it to current and political events of the day.