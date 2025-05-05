Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower in Bartlesville sold to McFarlin Building LLC

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower in Bartlesville has been sold to McFarlin Building LLC, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy announced on Monday.

The building was scheduled to be auctioned through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy sale on Tuesday.

According to Monday’s announcement, no competing qualified bids were received by the bankruptcy trustee.

The building was found to be in good condition after the Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy conducted an easement visit.

The Conservancy holds a preservation easement protecting the building and certain collection items, the announcement said.

“We look forward to this next chapter for the Price Tower, and to building a strong preservation partnership with its new owners,” the Conservancy said in the announcement. “There is significant work ahead, but the infusion of new financial resources, together with a sustainable business plan, gives us great optimism for the tower’s future”

The Conservancy has been in communication with the McFarlin team over the last several months, the announcement said.

“We are reassured by their respect for Price Tower’s historic significance and their commitment to honoring our preservation easement,” the Conservancy said. “Their creative approach to the reuse of buildings, and the knowledge they have of the regional market, provide a strong foundation for revitalizing this treasured landmark. We are grateful that they are taking on this challenge, and we stand ready to support them with expertise and knowledge as they work to stabilize and preserve the building.”

The Conservancy said during their easement visit to the building in March, they were able to account for all easement-protected collection items except for those already known to have been removed in early 2024 during.

The collection items currently located in the building are now owned by McFarlin Building LLC, the announcement said.

“We are separately continuing to explore avenues for reuniting the missing items with the collection, but we cannot comment further on that at this time,” the Conservancy said.

“The Price Tower has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of recent challenges,” the Conservancy said in the announcement. “It continues to stand proudly as an exemplar of Frank Lloyd Wright’s design innovation, and an irreplaceable symbol of Bartlesville’s cultural identity. The people of Bartlesville and the broader region deserve a positive outcome for this architectural icon. We are now hopeful that it has a vital future.”

