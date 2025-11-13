Free YMCA services provided to Ambetter plan members

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Alliance of YMCAs announced a partnership with Ambetter of Oklahoma to provide complimentary services to Ambetter members.

YMCA has extended access to wellness programming for Ambetter members at no extra charge. Ambetter plan members can visit their local participating YMCA to activate a free membership.

The YMCA provides a welcoming space where people of all ages can pursue healthier, more active lives. Through fitness, nutrition and wellness programs, the YMCA helps individuals build strength, confidence and community.

“The Y is a trusted community health partner,” said Oklahoma Complete Health and Ambetter of Oklahoma CEO and President Clay Franklin. “We’re pleased to invest in Y memberships as an extension of our commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of our members. With access to programs for children, teens and adults, our members can stay active and engaged through the YMCA network across the state. We’re proud to offer this valuable benefit to help our members lead healthier lives.”

For Ambetter members who do not have a YMCA nearby, a virtual platform is available that will allow members to access on-demand fitness classes.

The virtual membership provides access to a variety of fitness classes, from yoga to strength training to dance, plus youth sports training and drills, mindfulness tips and practice, nutrition information and recipes, reading time for children and more.

You can find a list of YMCA locations by clicking here.